Students should be globally competent citizens, says Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

SAMBALPUR: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday called upon students to become ethical, socially conscious, and globally competent citizens.

The Governor handed out degrees and medals to the graduates during the 35th Convocation of Sambalpur University. Congratulating medal winners and graduates, Kambhampati, who is also the Chancellor of the university, said their achievements were built on perseverance, mentorship, and family support.

Kambhampati commended the university’s alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 through interdisciplinary programmes, entrepreneurship courses, and environmental and disaster management studies. He said these steps were preparing students to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Union Education minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan, attending as the chief guest, stressed that universities must think beyond academics and contribute to the well-being and prosperity of the people. He underscored the importance of promoting education in mother tongue to nurture critical thinking and creativity. “Only by prioritising learning in our own languages can we realise the vision of a Viksit Sambalpur, a Viksit Odisha, and a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Pradhan highlighted the significant investments made in Sambalpur University, including Rs 100 crore under PM-USHA, Rs 47 crore from the state budget, and Rs 10 crore for AI and digital infrastructure.