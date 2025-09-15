26-yr-old aspiring home guard dies after running test

BERHAMPUR: A recruitment drive for home guards turned tragic after a 26-year-old aspirant reportedly died after physical test at Chhatrapur in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sibaram Pradhan of Tulasipalli village under Tarsingh police limits.

Sources said after completing the running test at reserve police ground in Chhatrapur, Sibaram fell down. He was immediately taken to the local hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where he succumbed during treatment.

Ganjam SP Suvendu Patra said during the physical test for home guards, Sibaram completed his qualifying run of 2 km under 14 minutes and then complained of fatigue. He was immediately attended by the doctors present at the spot and then taken to Chhatrapur sub-divisional hospital. The aspirant was referred to MKCG MCH. Sibaram was conscious at the MCH and was even taken for further tests. But at around 4.30 pm, he died.

At the time of physical test, the aspirant was found fit. After the incident, his medical records were verified and he was found to be suffering from sickle cell disease. His family members revealed that the aspirant was also taking drugs for his medical condition. Some of the medicines were found in his bag, said Patra.

The SP said an unnatural death case has been registered in MKCG police outpost and postmortem is underway. The exact reason behind the aspirant’s death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 30,000 to Sibaram’s family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).