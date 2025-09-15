812 tribal villages of Sundargarh district included in Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration is gearing up to empower tribal communities with targeted intervention for successful implementation of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan in 812 villages of the district.

Launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on August 19, the abhiyan envisages to be the world’s largest grassroots leadership programme for tribal communities. It aims at meeting the local development aspirations, empowering tribal communities, strengthening responsive governance and creating local leadership opportunities.

Administrative sources informed that out of 1,792 villages across 17 blocks, 812 villages with majority tribal population have been included in the initiative to ensure development with basic civic amenities through collaborative engagement and create village-level single window centre/Seva centre.

The centre would disseminate information and process application on schemes and entitlements, redress grievances and seek intervention of higher authorities if required. The departments of Health, Mass Education, Forest, Women & Child Development, ST & SC Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water and Rural Development would act in tandem with the local communities.

For saturation of government schemes and interventions, each tribal-dominated village will have a 20-member Adi Saathi team comprising members of SHGs, National Rural Livelihood Mission, tribal elders, civil society and volunteers. The team would support awareness, implementation and outreach. Similarly, the Adi Sahyogi team would comprise PRI members, teachers, doctors, anganwadi workers and others to mentor and mobilise communities. The Adi Karmayogi team would comprise officers of the seven departments, members of civil society organisations and others.