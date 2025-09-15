AIIMS-BBS to roll out AI-driven mental health initiative

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, is set to roll out an artificial intelligence (AI) driven mental health and wellness programme to tackle mental health challenges among young people and reduce student suicides.

It is among the three national institutes selected to implement the initiative with the help of ‘Never Alone’ app, the other two being AIIMS-Delhi and Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Shahdara. This will be first implemented for students of these institutes and later passed on to others.

Executive director of AIIMS-BBS Dr Ashutosh Biswas said Never Alone will train faculty and student volunteers as ‘well-being partners’ to provide a strong on-campus support network. “Students will have both online and offline access to consultations through the app, which will promote emotional literacy, resilience and mental health awareness among students. We are building a system where students feel safe, supported and empowered to seek help,” he said.

The app combines human insights (HI), human affection (HA) and AI to provide timely support for students facing stress, anxiety and emotional crisis. On inquiry, it will first counsel and then generate a diagnostic summary followed by a treatment link power by AI with a copy of the link to a psychiatrist or the council for well of students.