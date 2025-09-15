Departments told to adopt AI tools for better service delivery

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to improve governance, the state government has directed all departments to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) tools into their day-to-day operations.

In a letter to all departments, additional chief secretary of General Administration, Surendra Kumar said every department has been authorised to procure one AI tool, specifically a basic paid version, a step above the free version, to support efficient functioning and streamline workflows.

The initiative is a part of the government’s broader commitment to administrative reforms and leveraging technology for better service delivery. “The adoption of AI will facilitate data-driven decision-making, enhance efficiency and strengthen the capacity of government employees, particularly in acquiring proficiency in AI-enabled tools, thereby enabling them to meet emerging administrative challenges,” the letter stated.

The state government also reminded departments to exercise caution while using such tools. It further strictly prohibited them from uploading any secret or confidential documents or materials on external platforms while working with AI applications.