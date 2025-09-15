Eight months on, paddy seed growers await Rs 800 aid

BHUBANESWAR: Even after eight months of supplying certified paddy seeds to the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC), around 1,500 registered seed-growing farmers of the state are waiting for the promised input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal.

Around 150 farmers from different districts met the managing director of OSSC and the principal secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department, Arabinda Padhee on Saturday and expressed their anguish over the apathy of the state government.

The seed growing farmers constitute a fraction of the total 13 lakh farmers, who sold their surplus paddy to the state government under minimum support price. While other farmers have received their input assistance within 48 hours of delivery of paddy, the seed growers are still waiting for the aid. The seed-growing farmers have to spent an additional amount of Rs 700 to produce a quintal of certified seeds.