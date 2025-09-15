Expedite Homi Bhabha Cancer hospital project: CS

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has instructed departments and agencies involved in the construction of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Jatni to expedite the project and complete it at the earliest.

Chairing a review meeting on the project’s progress on Saturday, the chief secretary said the facility is being developed as the first cancer hospital in the public sector in eastern India, offering advanced and specialised care for cancer patients.

Additional chief secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department DK Singh informed the hospital’s request for additional land to construct wider approach roads. The chief secretary emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to fulfil various requirements for the project, including land acquisition and peripheral development. Discussions were also held on the construction of a pediatric cancer unit, drainage facilities, uninterrupted power supply and a dharmashala for the attendants of patients.