Fresh weather system in offing from this week

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a fresh weather system will likely form over the Bay of Bengal this week.

According to the weather body, a fresh upper air cyclonic circulation/low-pressure area may form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 20. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “We are keeping a close watch on the anticipated weather system and details regarding its intensity and influence over Odisha can be ascertained in the coming days.”

A total of 12 low pressure areas have formed during the ongoing southwest monsoon season and triggered heavy rainfall activity across Odisha since June 1. The latest low pressure area which formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday, triggered large excess rains (60 per cent or more) in parts of the state.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Khurda received 19.9 mm rain (189 pc excess), Cuttack 18 mm (114 pc), Nayagarh 14.8 mm (92 pc) and Jajpur 13 mm (66 pc). Due to these weather systems and active monsoon condition, parts of the state have been witnessing significant rainfall activity since June 1.