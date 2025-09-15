Odisha govt to set up five more driving training centres, 35 testing stations to power road safety

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to set up five more institutes of driving training and research (IDTRs) in the state to provide both light motor vehicle and heavy motor vehicle training to aspiring drivers with a focus on reducing road accidents and improving driving skills.

Sources said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has been proposed to provide financial assistance of Rs 17.5 crore for each IDTR to come up at Bhubaneswar, Angul, Koraput, Sambalpur and Kalahandi.

Once the institutes are established, the state will have nine such driving centres for scientific training programmes for drivers, driving school instructors and officers of the Motor Vehicle department for improving road user behaviour.

Presently, four IDTRs at Chhatia (Jajpur), Berhampur (Ganjam), Keonjhar and Bonai (Sundargarh) are functional. These institutes, managed in partnership with Ashok Leyland, have been imparting training to drivers.

“The proposal for financial assistance to set up IDTRs in Angul, Koraput and Sambalpur from DMF funds has already been approved. After the earmarked fund from the MoRTH is received, the same will be recouped to the DMF funds of respective districts,” said sources.