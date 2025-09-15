‘One Nation One Election’ can fuel economic growth: Bansal

BHUBANESWAR: National general secretary of BJP Sunil Bansal on Sunday stressed the importance of streamlining the electoral process by holding simultaneous elections across the country to bring political stability, a necessary ingredient for rapid economic growth.

Addressing a symposium on ‘One Nation One Election’ at SOA University here, Bansal said India being the world’s largest democracy, faces numerous challenges due to its continuous election processes. In order to address these challenges, there is a push to reform the system by implementing one election for the states and the nation.

“The ‘One Nation One Election’ model will streamline the electoral process and boost India’s development and prosperity by reducing the disruptions caused by frequent elections. With a more stable and focused government, social welfare initiatives and reforms could be implemented more effectively leading to social progress,” he said. Making a comparison, Bansal pointed out that while the 2019 general election cost around Rs 60,000 crore, expenditure for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls reached around Rs 1.35 lakh crore. “This translates to an average cost of approximately Rs 1,400 per vote. Given these figures, the 2024 Lok Sabha election can be considered the most expensive in India’s electoral history. Frequent elections in the country result in an expenditure of Rs 4-Rs 7 lakh crore,” he said.