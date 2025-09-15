Rally to encourage school enrolment in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to encourage school enrolment and reduce dropouts, a district-level awareness rally ‘Aasa School Jiba’ was organised in Sambalpur on Sunday.

The rally, held under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, began from Reserve Police Ground at 7 am and culminated at Gangadhar Meher University where a felicitation ceremony was also organised.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan said the National Education Policy (NEP) aims to bring every child into the mainstream of education and promote learning in the mother tongue. “Sambalpur has comparatively higher school-going children than other districts, with around 3,000 kids still outside the school system. It is the collective responsibility of society, school authorities and citizens to ensure that no child is deprived of education,” he said.