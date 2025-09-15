Sola Puja kicks off, shakti shrines bedecked in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Festive fervour gripped the shakti shrines across Cuttack district with the commencement of the 16-day ‘Sharadiya Durga Puja’, also known as ‘Sola Puja’, here on Sunday.

Sola Puja or Shodasa Dinatmaka Puja is a 16-day age-old ritual which starts from Mulashtami, seven days prior to Mahalaya and continues till Durga Ashtami and Vijaya Dashami.

The shrines of Cuttack Chandi and Gada Chandi in Cuttack town, Goddess Charchika in Banki, Tripura Sundari Maa Bhattarika in Badamba, Goddess Pragala in Narasinghpur, Goddess Durga in Tigiria, Goddess Hara-Chandi in Nischintakoili and Goddess Dhumabati in Choudwar are the foremost prominent Shakti Pithas where the 16-day Sharadiya Durga Puja, also called ‘Parbana’, is observed with pomp and gaiety. The presiding deities of these shakti shrines are adorned in different attires with exclusive weapons and ornaments. Rituals of ‘Sodasha Upachara Puja’ are performed daily at the shrines with recital of hymns of ‘Chandi Patha’, conduct of ‘Homa’ and also offering of ‘Pana’ (betel) from Mulastami to Vijaya Dashami.

Devotees celebrate the puja by offering different delicacies as ‘bhoga’ to the deities. This apart, fish is also made as an offering at some shrines during the course of the festival.