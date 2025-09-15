Venugopal questions BJP on allowing Ind-Pak match

BHUBANESWAR: General secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) KC Venugopal on Sunday said that the BJP, which talks about patriotism, must answer why it allowed the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup to take place.

Venugopal, who is on a three-day visit to the state, criticised the BJP’s “double standards” and said, “Whenever the leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raises issues about China in the Parliament, they brand him as China’s man. But when Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes to China for talks, there is no problem at all. The BJP is spreading false narratives. They are not interested in people’s welfare, only in dividing society.”

Venugopal attended the meeting of the political affairs committee (PAC) of the party and also met with state office-bearers, senior leaders, MP and MLAs of the party at the Congress Bhawan on Sunday. Stating that Congress is on the right track in Odisha, he said that presidents of the 35 district Congress committees (DCCs) and block Congress committees (BCCs) will be announced by September and October-end respectively. “Congress can defeat both the BJP and BJD in Odisha if leaders do hard work,” he added.

Addressing the meeting, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das announced a year-long Padayatra from October 2 and called upon the workers and leaders to attend the programme to be taken up in all blocks of the state.