Ahead of Puja, filigree artists get busy with polishing Chandi Medhas in Odisha

CUTTACK: Countdown to Durga Puja has begun and filigree artisans already have a full plate with creating unique ‘Chandi Medha’ (silver filigree backdrops) for different puja mandaps, besides cleaning and polishing the existing pieces and ornaments of the deities.

After the festival ends, the Chandi Medhas are dismantled into smaller parts and carefully preserved for use in the upcoming year. These separated parts known as Pasatati, Kalika, Mayura, Phulapati, Belapati, Prabha, Mukuta, Kiran etc., are required to be cleansed and polished every two years before being joined together to form elaborate silver tableaux. Similar practice is followed for the gold and silver ornaments and weapons of the deities.

This is done to bring back the lustre of the silver filigree tableaux and the ornaments, which generally lose their sheen after being exposed to smoke emitted during puja and the immersion ceremonies. And this cleaning and polishing work fetches the filigree artisans an additional source of income during the festival.