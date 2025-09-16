CM Mohan Majhi lays foundation stone for 27 industrial projects worth Rs 25K crore

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday laid the foundation stones for 27 industrial projects spread across 12 districts. The projects entail an investment of Rs 25,400 crore spanning key sectors such as renewable energy, rare earth minerals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and downstream industries with a potential to create 52,000 direct and indirect employment.

Addressing the event organised by the Industries department at OUAT campus here, Majhi said, “Odisha is now moving from promise to performance, from potential to prosperity with every step steeped in Odia Asmita. Our focus remains on the youth of our state. I am proud to share that in just one year, out of 77,885 employment opportunities created, 56,859 (around 80 per cent) have gone to Odia people.”

“This is not just mere statistics but a testimony to the committed performance of our government. Each project grounded today is not just an investment figure but a symbol of trust in Odisha’s capability and governance,” he added.

The chief minister said the government is determined to ensure that industrial opportunities reach every corner of the state, enabling inclusive and sustainable progress. Odisha is moving up the value chain from being recognised for its mineral wealth and primary industries to becoming a hub for high-value manufacturing and globally competitive products. “This shift is at the heart of our vision for Samruddha Odisha @ 2036 and Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” he said.