CM Mohan Majhi lays stone for Rs 200 crore SUM Lifesciences project

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 200 crore SUM Lifesciences, a pharma manufacturing and research unit and subsidiary of Summa Real Media Private Ltd, at the Gothapatna Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the city.

Apart from this, the chief minister also virtually laid foundation stones of 26 different industrial projects to be established across 12 districts, at a function organised in the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) campus.

Official said when SUM Lifesciences Private Limited goes on stream, it will provide direct employment to 1,280 people.

The programme was also attended by Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, development commissioner Anu Garg, principal secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma and other senior officials.