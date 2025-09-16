Farmers warn of intense protests over paddy registration problems in Odisha

BARGARH: With the state government failing to resolve the problems related to paddy registration, farmers of Bargarh on Sunday warned of intensifying protests if corrective measures were not taken immediately.

At a meeting held under the banner of Jai Kisan Andolan here, farmer leaders said the government’s flawed policy has left thousands of cultivators in a limbo.

They alleged that due to restrictive timelines and faulty procedures, a large number of cultivators could not complete registration this year. As a result, they now face exclusion not only from input subsidy benefits but also from the minimum support price (MSP) system.

The farmers also criticised the silence of elected representatives over the issue, stating that the apathy amounted to betrayal of the farming community. They said while neighbouring Chhattisgarh allows a four-month registration period, Odisha enforces a limited time frame, pushing genuine farmers out of the process. The government should immediately open avenues for registration of all farmers left out of the process, they said.