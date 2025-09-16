Not enough doctors, patient care infrastructure at Odisha's Sundargarh MCH

ROURKELA: As if shortage of experienced doctors is not bad enough, patient care services at the Sundargarh Government Medical College & Hospital (SGMCH) at Sundargarh town are further crippled due to inadequate facilities and department-specific equipment.

If sources are to be believed, the 330-bedded medical institution suffers from critical deficiencies as the operation theatres of the labour room and gynaecology, paediatric intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, medicine and surgical ICUs are either not fully functional or defunct. There is no trauma, cardiac and burn centre yet. CT scan facility is also missing. As a silver lining, the radiology services started.

The SGMCH also suffers from lack of availability of department-specific equipment. For instance the dental department could not be started in absence of equipment including dental chair. The functioning of ophthalmology and orthopaedic departments are also partially affected in absence of certain equipment which are expected to be supplied by the Odisha State Medical Corporation.

Sources claimed that in absence of introduction of PG courses, super specialty services remain a far cry. There is continuous pressure from the state government and public to operationalise emergency services. But the institute authorities’ hands are tied as no doctors have been provided for the casualty and if faculty doctors are drawn for the purpose, then medical education would be affected.