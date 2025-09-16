Odisha farmers to supply organic rice for rituals, offerings at Samaleswari temple

SAMBALPUR: In a heart-warming initiative, farmers from Padmapur in Bargarh district have come forward to supply organically-grown rice for the daily rituals and offerings at Samaleswari temple.

Beginning January next year, the bhog of the presiding deity as well as the prasad served at Bhoga Mandap will be prepared with rice cultivated through natural and organic methods.

On Monday, representatives from Bimal Farmers’ Producer Organisation of Mahulpali and Gandhamardan Farmers’ Producer Organisation of Dahita, Padmapur visited the shrine to seek blessings of Goddess Samaleswari and discuss the initiative with the Temple Trust Board. The farmers expressed their desire to dedicate their organic harvest for the daily bhog and prasad, ensuring purity in the offerings while promoting sustainable agriculture.

The effort, coordinated by farmer leader Saroj Mahanty and social worker Pritam Meher, received enthusiastic support from cultivators including Ashok Sahu, Hrudananda Nayak, Suresh Chand, Malay Bhoi and Kulamani Barik. Trust Board members Prafulla Hota and Birendra Ray were also present during the discussions.

Welcoming the farmers’ gesture, president of the temple trust board Sanjay Baboo said, “Supplying organically-grown rice for Maa Samaleswari’s bhog and prasad is a commendable step. We had approached the farmers recently for the purpose, and their support is encouraging. This move will help keep the offerings pure while also giving recognition to farmers for their organic produce.”