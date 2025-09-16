Odisha government’s silence leaves students’ union elections hanging in balance

BHUBANESWAR: Uncertainty looms over students’ union elections in colleges and universities even as Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj has hinted that the government is positive about the polls this year.

College elections, which have been stopped in the state since 2018, are usually held before Dussehra vacations. However, even though Durga Puja is round the corner, the Higher Education department is yet to announce the conduct of the polls.

With the students’ wings of BJD and Congress accusing the government of going back on its word, the minister on Monday reiterated that the state government had made an announcement regarding college elections and is positive about holding them.

Leaders of both BCJD and NSUI, however, alleged that the BJP government is not planning to hold the students’ union election this year as the Balasore FM College incident is still fresh in the minds of youths on campuses.

“Following the FM college incident, the government is on the backfoot because students know that the victim belonged to ABVP, BJP’s students’ wing. And, the ABVP members pushed her to self-immolate. This is why, the government is not giving a clear picture on the elections despite the public announcements by two of its ministers,” said Yasir Nawaz, former NSUI chief.