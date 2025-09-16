Raj Bhavan on the path of zero emission, says Governor Kambhampati

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday said the Raj Bhavan will soon be converted into a net-zero energy campus.

Addressing the 42nd foundation day of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) here, Kambhampati said steps have already been initiated to reduce carbon footprint in Raj Bhavan.

“While one solar power plant has been installed on the campus, another bigger plant is being setup. Besides, we have already converted all carcade vehicles into EVs and introduced 10 e-scooters for official work. Other vehicles on the campus will also be replaced with EVs in phases,” he said while urging citizens to gradually switch to green mobility and contribute to reducing carbon footprint.

The Governor said, “Pollution is no longer just an environmental issue, it threatens our health, livelihood and the future of our children. This challenge extends beyond cities to villages, where harmful practices born of ignorance demand urgent attention.”