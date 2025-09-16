Servitor of Tara Tarini shrine attacked with sharp weapons

BERHAMPUR: A servitor of Tara Tarini temple at Purushottampur in Ganjam district suffered critical injuries after being attacked by unidentified miscreants on Monday evening.

The injured servitor is 23-year-old Gopinath Rana. Sources said Gopinath was standing at Tara Tarini chowk when a group of miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons without any provocation.

Though the attack took place in full public view, people present at the spot could not recognise the miscreants.

While the miscreants fled after the attack, the servitor sustained deep cut injuries to his head, hands and other parts of body. Gopinath was rushed to Bhatakumarda hospital by locals.

He was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur due to the severity of his injuries.

Gopinath’s mother Rati Rana said the attack on his son might be a fallout of old enmity as a fight had broken out between Gopinath and some locals last month.

Following the attack, tension flared up at Tara Tarini chowk. Police have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.