Teenage girl gangraped in front of boyfriend in Puri, two arrested

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: In another shocking incident, a teenage student was allegedly gangraped by two youths in front of her boyfriend at the popular tourist spot Baliharichandi beach under Brahmagiri police limits of Puri.

The incident took place on Saturday and came to light after a complaint was registered on Monday. In fact, the victim was initially reluctant to report the matter but Puri police persuaded her to lodge the complaint and swung into action by arresting the two accused.

Police said, the survivor along with her male friend had gone to Baliharichandi beach on Saturday afternoon where they encountered the accused, who started recording videos of the couple and tried to extort money from them. This led to a heated exchange and the accused overpowered the victim’s friend and assaulted him.

Later, they took turns to sexually assault the girl. After the incident, the accused youth fled the spot but the matter reached police which sent in a team and traced the victim. The girl shared the details of her ordeal and even gave description of the accused. However, she initially refused to lodge a formal complaint, fearing social stigma.