Three more Rourkela natives held in Rs 13 lakh crypto fraud

CUTTACK: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police have arrested three more Rourkela natives for their alleged involvement in duping over Rs 13 lakh from a man through a telegram-based cryptocurrency fraud.

The accused were identified as Abinash Ojha (35) of Basanti Colony, Jagan Sahoo (24) of Bandhamunda and Pratik Chaurasia alias Sidharth (21) of Panposh. The trio was brought to Cuttack on Monday for being produced in court. One of their associates, Arurag Pattnaik was arrested on September 6 in this connection.

Abinash, who worked with Paytm and NSDL, was allegedly involved in collecting documents from people, opening bank accounts and selling those accounts to other fraudsters while Jagan, an employee of Airtel and Jio payment banks had been collecting pre-activated SIM cards and bank account kits and selling those in Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Similarly, Pratik, who worked as an Airtel SIM card seller, provided pre-activated SIMs to Abinash and Jagan.