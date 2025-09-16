Writer Devdas Chhotray to get Sarala Puraskar

BHUBANESWAR : Eminent poet, writer and academician Devdas Chhotray will receive the prestigious 46th Sarala Puraskar for his short-story collection ‘Matinee Show’.

Chhotray will be honoured with a citation, a plaque and Rs 7 lakh cash prize as a part of the award instituted by the IMFA Charitable Trust (IMPaCT). The book published by Timepass Publication in 2023, was chosen from among seven books that were shortlisted for the award.

The shortlisting committee comprised Durgaprasad Panda, Krushna Kumar Mohanty, Pabitra Mohan Dash, Shrideb and Dr Shakti Mohanty. The jury included litterateurs Prakash Mohapatra, Pabitra Panigrahi, Dhananjay Swain, Paramita Satpathy, Susmita Bagchi, Pravina Mohanty and Surya Mishra.

IMPaCT also announced the recipients of the Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman-2025 for lifetime excellence in art (both performing and visual art). This year, painter Baladev Maharatha and Odissi music guru Ramhari Das will be honoured with the award.

Judges for the Kala Samman included Adyasa Das, Sujata Mohapatra and Sangita Panda for performing arts, while Panchami Manoo Ukil, Sudarshan Patnaik and Pradosh Swain evaluated the visual arts category. The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Bhubaneswar on October 26.