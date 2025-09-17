25 school students affected by diarrhoea in Koraput

JEYPORE: At least 25 students residing in the hostel of Bhejahandi nodal UP school under Koraput’s Kundra block have reportedly been affected by diarrhoea in the last four days.

School sources said a few girls of the hostel complained of diarrhoea and vomiting after taking lunch on Friday. The hostel authorities rushed the ailing students to Kundra community health centre (CHC) for treatment. Subsequently, more students complained of diarrhoea symptoms and had to been taken to the hospital.

Around 13 affected students were admitted to Jeypore district headquarters hospital while the rest were treated in Kundra CHC. They returned to their school hostel on Monday after their condition improved.

Health officials said as some students are still showing mild symptoms of the water-borne disease, a team from Kundra CHC is monitoring the situation. On Tuesday, health staff examined the water from nearby sources for possible contamination. Samples of food and water consumed by the students were collected and sent for tests.

“We suspect the students were infected due to consumption of outside food. A health team is keeping a close watch on the situation and all the students have been advised to consume safe water and food,” said Koraput CDMO RN Mishra.