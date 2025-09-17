BJD targets govt over ‘deteriorating’ healthcare system, warns of protest

BARGARH: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday targeted the BJP government over ‘deteriorating’ healthcare system in Bargarh and warned of protests if immediate steps were not taken to improve the situation.

Addressing mediapersons here, BJD leaders including the party’s district president Sushanta Mahapatra and former ministers Snehangini Chhuria and Rita Sahu alleged that out of nearly 600 sanctioned doctor posts in Bargarh, only 30 per cent have been filled up. Around 30 doctors are pursuing higher studies. This apart, 60 per cent of paramedical staff posts remain vacant, leaving healthcare in the district in a state of crisis.

The BJD leaders also criticised the state government for neglecting the cancer hospital established by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. The hospital, designed as a ‘ground plus five’ facility with advanced infrastructure including radiotherapy, medical oncology, surgical oncology OPDs, ICU, PET CT, day-care beds and gamma chambers, was inaugurated in January 2024 and partially made functional with a few doctors and paramedical staff.