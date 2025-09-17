Dreaded criminal named in 21 cases injured in encounter with police

SAMBALPUR: A dreaded criminal was injured in an encounter with police near Rampela forest in Rengali area here on Tuesday evening.

Police said 37-year-old Deepak Mandal of Ainthapali area has a long criminal history with a long list of cases registered against him across multiple police stations in Sambalpur district.

Sources said acting on reliable information, a team of police intercepted Mandal near Rampela forest. When challenged, he opened at least three rounds of fire at the police party. In retaliation, police resorted to controlled firing in self-defence, shooting him on the right leg. He was immediately shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment.

Police seized a 7.65 mm country-made pistol, two live rounds, five fired cartridges and a two-wheeler without number plate from the spot.