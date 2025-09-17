Dreaded criminal named in 21 cases injured in encounter with police

SAMBALPUR: A dreaded criminal was injured in an encounter with police near Rampela forest in Rengali area here on Tuesday evening.
Police said 37-year-old Deepak Mandal of Ainthapali area has a long criminal history with a long list of cases registered against him across multiple police stations in Sambalpur district.
Sources said acting on reliable information, a team of police intercepted Mandal near Rampela forest. When challenged, he opened at least three rounds of fire at the police party. In retaliation, police resorted to controlled firing in self-defence, shooting him on the right leg. He was immediately shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment.
Police seized a 7.65 mm country-made pistol, two live rounds, five fired cartridges and a two-wheeler without number plate from the spot.
Mandal has many criminal cases including robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder, arms offences and repeat violations under the IPC and BNS pending against him in multiple police stations in Sambalpur. Since 2006, he has been named in at least 21 criminal cases across Ainthapali, Burla, Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Sadar and Town police stations.
Police said Mandal’s involvement in repeated acts of armed violence and organised crimes had made him a major threat to law and order in Sambalpur. Further investigation into his recent activities is underway.
Earlier on April 13 this year, another notorious criminal Sitaram Sarangi (34) was injured in an encounter with Sambalpur police near Rangiatikra village at Gobindpur. A serial offender, Sarangi was named in over 25 criminal cases including dacoity, robbery and attempt to murder registered in different police stations in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.
This apart, a murder accused, Md Samad, was also injured in an alleged police encounter near Khandual area on August 19.