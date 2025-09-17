Dy CM inaugurates 913 anganwadi centres in state

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday virtually inaugurated 913 anganwadi centres across the state. All the centres have been provided their own buildings.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida said at the grassroots, anganwadi centres are the focal point of the Women and Child Development department. “These anganwadi centres needed new buildings since a long time,” she said and directed all the district collectors to pay special attention to the centres that are in a dilapidated condition and need immediate attention.

The deputy CM further informed that the department’s ‘Asa Buli Jiba Anganwadi’ campaign reached 2.9 lakh people in the state, last month. As part of the campaign, community members and parents of children visited anganwadi centres, reviewed services and submitted their feedback through the AWESOME (Anganwadi Welfare & Services Oversight Monitoring Everywhere) mobile application or on-site feedback forms.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water minister Rabi Narayan Naik assured to strengthen the infrastructure of all anganwadi centres in the state. He stressed on cleanliness and drinking water facilities at the centres.