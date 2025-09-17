Missing Bhubaneswar woman constable found murdered; husband held as body recovered in Keonjhar

BHUBANESHWAR: The mysterious disappearance of a woman constable of Bhubaneswar has turned out to be a grisly murder with the arrest of her husband, also a constable, besides police on Wednesday recovering the victim’s body from Keonjhar where she was buried.
A traffic police constable attached with Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD), 25-year-old Subhamitra Sahoo was missing since September 6. Police had issued a missing poster and announced a reward on information while detaining her husband Deepak Rout on suspicion.
Preliminary investigation suggested Deepak (40) allegedly murdered Subhamitra over a financial dispute of ` 10 lakh. However, more angles of insurance death benefit are being probed by the Commissioner Police.
Addressing the mediapersons, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said initial investigation revealed Deepak killed Subhamitra over a monetary dispute.
"The victim had lent Rs 10 lakh to Deepak. When she demanded her money back, the ties between the two turned sour. Deepak then planned the crime, murdered the woman and disposed of her body in Keonjhar," said Singh.
After arresting Deepak, police exhumed the victim's body from a forested area in Keonjhar's Ghatagaon, about 170 km from here, on the day.
Sources said police had picked up Deepak for questioning a few days back and had even conducted polygraph test on him at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here. Initially, the husband tried to hoodwink the investigators but eventually confessed to the crime.
The couple had tied the knot in the office of marriage officer in Khandagiri in July, 2024. During investigation, police found out that it was Deepak's second marriage. His first wife had reportedly died in an accident and he had received a Rs 1 crore payout from her life insurance policy.
Sources said police are investigating whether Subhamitra too had a similar insurance policy and Deepak murdered her to receive the death benefit.
On September 12, the victim's family members had met the police commissioner and lodged a formal complaint in the Capital police station. More than 100 police officers had launched a massive search operation to trace the missing traffic constable.
The victim's father had expressed his suspicion that Deepak could be involved behind his daughter's mysterious disappearance.