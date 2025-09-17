Missing Bhubaneswar woman constable found murdered; husband held as body recovered in Keonjhar

BHUBANESHWAR: The mysterious disappearance of a woman constable of Bhubaneswar has turned out to be a grisly murder with the arrest of her husband, also a constable, besides police on Wednesday recovering the victim’s body from Keonjhar where she was buried.

A traffic police constable attached with Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD), 25-year-old Subhamitra Sahoo was missing since September 6. Police had issued a missing poster and announced a reward on information while detaining her husband Deepak Rout on suspicion.

Preliminary investigation suggested Deepak (40) allegedly murdered Subhamitra over a financial dispute of ` 10 lakh. However, more angles of insurance death benefit are being probed by the Commissioner Police.

Addressing the mediapersons, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said initial investigation revealed Deepak killed Subhamitra over a monetary dispute.

"The victim had lent Rs 10 lakh to Deepak. When she demanded her money back, the ties between the two turned sour. Deepak then planned the crime, murdered the woman and disposed of her body in Keonjhar," said Singh.

After arresting Deepak, police exhumed the victim's body from a forested area in Keonjhar's Ghatagaon, about 170 km from here, on the day.