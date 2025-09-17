NH-157 halted as Kalinga Ghat sees massive landslide

BERHAMPUR: A massive landslide at Kalinga Ghat in Kandhamal district brought traffic on NH-157 to a grinding halt on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting road communication with Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place near Andharkote following incessant rainfall in the region. The landslide, which damaged a stretch of 30 metre of the Vijayawada-Ranchi corridor, blocked the NH with huge boulders and mounds of soil from the hills.

As a result, large number of vehicles including buses, trucks and cars, were stuck on both sides of the narrow ghat road with stranded passengers waiting for authorities to clear the route.

Highway is lifeline for at least 10 dists of state

The highway serves as a lifeline for several districts including Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Bargarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.

Locals said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been working on widening this stretch of NH since the past many months. The ongoing work coupled with incessant rainfall is believed to have triggered the landslide.