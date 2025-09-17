NH-157 halted as Kalinga Ghat sees massive landslide

BERHAMPUR: A massive landslide at Kalinga Ghat in Kandhamal district brought traffic on NH-157 to a grinding halt on Tuesday afternoon, disrupting road communication with Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.
The incident took place near Andharkote following incessant rainfall in the region. The landslide, which damaged a stretch of 30 metre of the Vijayawada-Ranchi corridor, blocked the NH with huge boulders and mounds of soil from the hills.
As a result, large number of vehicles including buses, trucks and cars, were stuck on both sides of the narrow ghat road with stranded passengers waiting for authorities to clear the route.
Highway is lifeline for at least 10 dists of state
The highway serves as a lifeline for several districts including Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Bargarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.
Locals said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been working on widening this stretch of NH since the past many months. The ongoing work coupled with incessant rainfall is believed to have triggered the landslide.
On September 8, sources said, boulders from the hills had blocked the road at the same spot. The blockade was cleared within hours but it would not be easy to remove such a large amount of debris immediately after Tuesday’s landslide.
Officials said police and fire services personnel reached the spot and initiated measures to remove the debris. The operation will take time due to the large volume of debris and the risk of further landslides on the narrow NH stretch.
Famous for its sharp turns and zigzag roads, Kalinga Ghat is approximately 11 km long and located 45 km from Phulbani. The roads spiral around the high hills like a snake and offer an enchanting experience to commuters.