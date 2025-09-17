Orrisa HC upholds decision to revoke teachers’ licence for Muslim marriage registration

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has upheld the state government’s decision to revoke the licences granted to several school teachers to function as registrars under the Orissa Muhammedan Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1949.

The judgement was delivered by the single judge bench of Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad recently. The case involved six writ petitions filed by teachers employed in government and aided schools across the state.

The petitioners challenged the state’s decision to rescind their licences, which had authorised them to register Muslim marriages and divorces and maintain related official records as per the 1949 Act and the 1976 Rules. They had functioned as registrars for over two decades till the licences issued to them in 2001 were revoked in December 2023.