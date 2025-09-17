Poor water quality returns to haunt Sambalpur again

SAMBALPUR: A history of jaundice outbreaks notwithstanding, water contamination continues to haunt Sambalpur city with the office of chief district medical and public health officer (CDMPHO) flagging the issue of unsafe water supply in the municipal corporation area.

In a letter dated September 13, the CDMPHO cautioned the general manager of WATCO that water from Maneswar was found to be unsafe. The claim was on the basis of a water quality test conducted by the district task force following a visit to multiple areas on September 3.

“Muddy water with foul smell is being supplied frequently at Mahavirpada, Dhanupali and Maneswar market area of SMC since the last three days. The water quality report also suggests lack of chlorination in the supply water and there may be faecal contamination as per H2S report,” the letter stated.

If supply of such quality of water continued, the letter cautioned, ‘serious epidemic situations like jaundice, diarrhoea and different types of skin diseases may occur in SMC area and serious jaundice epidemic situation like the year 2014 may arise again.’

The Sambalpur city reported jaundice outbreaks in 2014, 2019 and most recently in 2024. In 2014, more than 30 people lost their lives and hundreds were infected due to a horrifying outbreak. Despite a Rs 1,000 crore water project announced by the then BJD government in the aftermath of the health crisis, the city saw fresh outbreaks in 2019 and 2024, pointing at a disturbing cycle of negligence.