Pregnant woman found hanging in Dasmantpur

JEYPORE: A 22-year-old woman was found hanging in her in-law’s house at Hatimunda village under Dasmantpur police limits on Sunday evening. She was pregnant too.

Family members and relatives of the deceased have alleged that dowry demand could be the reason behind the woman’s death.

The victim Santoshi Bisoyi had married Gupta Bisoyi in February. Her married life was allegedly disturbed over dowry issue as she belonged to a poor family. Due to this, sources said, Santoshi had gone to her parent’s place on September 1 and was staying there. The in-laws then convinced her to return and she came back on Sunday. Mysteriously, she was found hanging in the house later in the day.

Santoshi’s parents reported the matter to Dasmantpur police, accusing her husband Gupta and his mother Hemalata for the death. They alleged that both the mother and son murdered her over dowry demand.

Police examined the crime scene and sent the body to SLN Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Dasmantpur IIC Sukuma Hansada informed that a case has been registered and investigation is underway. Exact cause of the death can be ascertained only after postmortem report is available, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050, Tele Manas at 14416 (available 24/7), or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline at 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)