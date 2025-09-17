Saluting the visionary leadership of PM Modi on his special day: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Today, September 17, marks the 75th birthday of our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. On behalf of four-and-a-half crore Odias, I extend my heartiest greetings to him. I pray that he lives a long and healthy life and continues to serve the people with greater enthusiasm, dedication and hard work.

Modiji spent many years of his early youth at Shree Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad and remains an ardent devotee of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath. On this special day, I pray to Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath to shower His eternal blessings on him. I place my countless prayers before Mahaprabhu Jagannath for his well-being.

Modiji is now the most popular leader in the world. He has asserted himself as a most revered figure in politics pushing aside all forms of discrimination, obstacles and conflict. His four key ‘castes’ - women, youth, farmers and poor - have given a new turn to Indian politics.

There is absolutely no doubt that Modiji’s conduct, character and persona as a political leader will be evaluated at the highest level by many generations to come. However, in my view, history cannot confine him to the narrow boundaries of a mere politician. I firmly believe as a visionary social leader and philosopher, he will continue to influence the world for centuries.

What poverty means, what struggle feels like, and how one can rise despite adversity - Prime Minister Narendra Modiji embodies all of these. It is only he, who could envision initiatives like toilets for mothers, Jan Dhan bank accounts, pucca houses for all, piped water and Ujjwala gas connections at home, and employment opportunities for local youth.