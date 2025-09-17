Saluting the visionary leadership of PM Modi on his special day: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Today, September 17, marks the 75th birthday of our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. On behalf of four-and-a-half crore Odias, I extend my heartiest greetings to him. I pray that he lives a long and healthy life and continues to serve the people with greater enthusiasm, dedication and hard work.
Modiji spent many years of his early youth at Shree Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad and remains an ardent devotee of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath. On this special day, I pray to Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath to shower His eternal blessings on him. I place my countless prayers before Mahaprabhu Jagannath for his well-being.
Modiji is now the most popular leader in the world. He has asserted himself as a most revered figure in politics pushing aside all forms of discrimination, obstacles and conflict. His four key ‘castes’ - women, youth, farmers and poor - have given a new turn to Indian politics.
There is absolutely no doubt that Modiji’s conduct, character and persona as a political leader will be evaluated at the highest level by many generations to come. However, in my view, history cannot confine him to the narrow boundaries of a mere politician. I firmly believe as a visionary social leader and philosopher, he will continue to influence the world for centuries.
What poverty means, what struggle feels like, and how one can rise despite adversity - Prime Minister Narendra Modiji embodies all of these. It is only he, who could envision initiatives like toilets for mothers, Jan Dhan bank accounts, pucca houses for all, piped water and Ujjwala gas connections at home, and employment opportunities for local youth.
I am the son of a peon from Raikala village in Keonjhar district, where my mother worked in a cowshed. From working as a teacher to serving as a sarpanch, my journey too has been shaped by struggle. I have drawn inspiration from Modiji’s life and continue to learn from him.
After I was reelected in 2019, my party gave me the responsibility of chief whip. I also discharged the duties of the chairperson of the crucial Public Accounts Committee. But, I never forgot to prioritise public service. Having come from a poor family, I have always considered Modiji as my ideal and inspiration for my political journey.
Modiji is the architect of the Purvodaya vision. He transformed the dream of making Eastern India on par with the economically advanced western and southern parts of the country, into a reality. Odisha’s budget size increased when he became prime minister in 2014 and initiated a process for auction of mines and allocated funds to the state under the DMF. Our neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also benefitted.
Modiji has opened the path for investors to Odisha. Investment proposals to the tune of Rs 16.73 lakh crore was received at the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, graced by him. In the last 15 months, 260 industrial projects worth Rs 5.6 lakh crore have been approved generating 3.6 lakh job opportunities. Ground breaking of 84 projects have been performed.
Last year, Modiji on his birthday, launched the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha. We have disbursed Rs 15,000 each directly to the bank accounts of one crore women under the scheme. The previous government had no courage to provide Rs 100 bonus on paddy. Today, our government offers an input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy. Welfare of the poor is our priority. Development and strengthening of key sectors like education, health, drinking water, rural road, rail and infrastructure, always remains a priority area for us.
Modiji will visit Odisha again on September 27. He will launch a slew of projects in Ganjam district. This will be the honorable PM’s seventh visit to Odisha after the formation of BJP government in the state. The people of Odisha are fully prepared to extend a hearty welcome to him.
To mark the 75th birthday of Modiji, a state-wide drive to plant 75 lakh saplings is underway in Odisha today. I appeal all to participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign to enhance greenery and promote environmental conservation while paying rich tribute to our mother and the Mother Earth.
Jay Jagannath!