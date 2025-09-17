Sundargarh ZP members seek more funds for development of rural areas

ROURKELA: Elected members of Sundargarh zilla parishad (ZP) along with panchayat samiti (PS) chairpersons from all 17 blocks of Sundargarh on Tuesday demanded more funding for development of their respective rural constituencies.

The demand for more funds was made at the seventh meeting of the ZP council convened at Bikash Bhawan of Sundargarh town. Development and welfare activities of Health, Education, Water Resources, Drinking Water Supply, Rural Development, Forest, Works and Agriculture departments were reviewed at the meeting held under the leadership of ZP president Kunti Pradhan.

Scrutinising various incomplete and delayed projects, the meeting laid thrust on completing projects in specific time frames. New proposals were also presented for approval.

Pradhan said the ZP members and PS chairpersons demanded more funding support for projects from the District Mineral Foundation, critical gap fund, OMBADC, corporate social responsibility and others to help take up necessary development works in their areas.

The elected members are only getting some funding support from the Central and State Finance Commissions. With barely one year left for them, they earnestly requested urgent sanction and release of funds from remaining sources other than the finance commissions, she added.

Attending the meeting, Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram laid emphasis on successful implementation of all government-sponsored welfare and poverty alleviations schemes. He said it should be ensured that all deserving beneficiaries reap benefits of these schemes.