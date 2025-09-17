Talcher coalfield to produce 125 mn tonne coal: Pradhan

The union minister said RPDAC has framed many policies to know specific issues of the public in detail. For this reason, formation of a special committee has also been envisioned. The RPDAC has prepared a policy on making arrangements for land acquisition according to the people’s convenience.

“Steps will be taken so that people can benefit and receive more compensation in accordance with the laws and policies of both the Central and state governments. Arrangements have also been made from Coal India for possible assistance,” he said.

Pradhan informed that there will be another RPDAC meeting during the end of the current year. Efforts will be made for creation of forests and protection of wildlife in view of the mining activities.

Expressing happiness over functioning of the Talcher medical college and hospital, he thanked Coal India Limited for contributing `1,600 crore for it.

Later in the day, the union minister visited the Nalco aluminium park and Talcher MCH.