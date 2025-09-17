World-class marine aquarium, underwater zoo to come up in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: If things materialise as planned, Puri may soon get a world-class marine aquarium and underwater zoo near the sea beach, giving tourists another compelling reason to visit the pilgrim city.

The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) department has invited an expression of interest (EOI) for establishment of the state-of-the-art marine aquarium and underwater zoo in the coastal city, world famous for the Shree Jagannath Temple and its beaches.

The project has been envisioned to be of international standard, positioning Puri as a global marine tourism hub while promoting education, conservation and sustainable development, officials of the Fisheries department said.

As per the EOI floated by the department, the project will be taken up in public-private partnership (PPP) mode in which a capable organisation will be finalised to design, construct, own, run and maintain the marine aquarium and underwater zoo near the sea beach as a commercial venture.