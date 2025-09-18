BMJD protest over rise in crimes against women across Odisha

SAMBALPUR/MALKANGIRI: The Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) on Wednesday staged demonstration in Sambalpur protesting the alleged rise in crimes against women across Odisha.

As part of the state-wide protest announced by BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, hundreds of women workers of the party gathered in front of the Sambalpur collector’s office. Holding placards, they demanded immediate steps to check the growing crimes against women.

The agitators also criticised the BJP government in the state accusing it of neglecting women’s safety. They also alleged delay in justice delivery and a surge in heinous crimes such as rape, sexual harassment, and other forms of violence against women.

Later, BMJD leaders submitted a memorandum to the Odisha DGP through the Sambalpur SP’s office. The memorandum said, “On an average, 15 cases of rape are being reported in the state every day. Besides, over 20,000 women have gone missing in the last nine months. Shockingly, only 7,048 of them have been traced.”