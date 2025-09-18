‘Hundi’ relocation gets Odisha CM’s nod for ‘Dhadi’ darshan in Srimandir

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: The much-awaited ‘Dhadi’ darshan in the Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri will soon be implemented with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approving relocation of the ‘hundi’ (donation box) from the Natya Mandap of the 12th century shrine on Wednesday.

This was informed by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. “The trial run of the Dhadi darshan will begin this month. Due to delay in relocation, the dhadi darshan could not be implemented,” he said.

Harichandan further said after discussions with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), a decision will be taken on the location where the ‘hundi’ will be shifted. “After this, the trial run of dhadi darshan will begin,” he informed.

Dhadi darshan will be a six-lane barricade system within the shrine and Natya Mandap. While the first lane is meant for differently-abled people, the second will be used by women and children. Similarly, the third lane will be used by elderly devotees while the rest will be meant for males. All devotees will stand on an elevated ramp near Bahara Katha to get a clear darshan of the deities in the sanctum sanctorum from the Natya Mandap.