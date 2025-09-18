NH repair work begins at Kalinga Ghat, to take two days

BERHAMPUR: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday began repair works on NH-157 at Kalinga Ghat in Kandhamal district, a day after a massive landslide blocked the major route with huge boulders and mounds of soil.

Officials said clearing operations are expected to take two days, though a permanent solution will require more time. “We will make arrangements for the passage of water by temporarily laying a pipeline. Clearing the road and restoring traffic movement is our immediate priority,” said chief construction engineer of NHAI Bankim Chandra Panda.

SDO of Phulbani NH wing Prashant Sahu said a detailed estimate will be prepared once an expert team inspects the site. “Rescue work will be completed within two days, and temporary traffic arrangements will be made. If the weather holds, work will continue uninterrupted,” he said.

On Tuesday, soil and boulders tumbled down the hill and blocked the NH stretch at Kalinga Ghat with a water stream emerging along the slope after the landslide. The road has been reportedly damaged to a depth of 10–12 metre, with the culvert, approach road and supporting wall severely affected.

The landslide has completely cut off Kandhamal from southern and western Odisha districts, causing major inconvenience to locals who depend on Berhampur and Bhubaneswar for healthcare, trade and other essential services.