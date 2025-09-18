Odisha farmer body threatens strike over exclusion from paddy registration

SAMBALPUR: The Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan (SKS), a body of 15 farmer organisations across 12 blocks in Bargarh, on Wednesday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government, warning of protests if immediate measures are not taken to address complaints on exclusion of farmers from the paddy procurement registration process.
Leaders of the organisation slammed the registration policy and termed it as ‘faulty’. They claimed that thousands of farmers were left out despite their submission of required documents before the deadline. They said the registration portal abruptly stopped functioning on the night of August 25, even though online registration was officially allowed until August 30. As a result, more than 5,000 farmers across the district remain outside the system despite meeting all eligibility criteria.
Farmers claimed that authorities were alerted to the glitches well in advance but no alternative arrangements were made. Since registration is mandatory for participation in the procurement process, those left out now face uncertainty over immediate financial support and fair market access.
Farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra said, “About 700 farmers in Remunda, 500 in Jhilminda, 394 in Agalpur, 245 in Katapali and 295 in Jamset could not register despite waiting till late night on the last day. In addition, 100 to 150 farmers were excluded due to procedural complications and server issues. If not registered, they will not only be deprived of the government’s Rs 800 input subsidy but also lose fair prices for their crops.”
The SKS demanded reopening of the registration window and an assurance from the government that no eligible farmer will be denied procurement benefits. Mahapatra said, “If our demands are not met by next Monday, we will be forced to intensify our agitation.”
On Tuesday, hundreds of farmers left out of the registration process took out a rally from Gandhi chowk and staged dharna in front of the Bargarh collector’s office. They also submitted applications to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through additional district magistrate Mahendra Mohapatra.