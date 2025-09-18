Odisha farmer body threatens strike over exclusion from paddy registration

SAMBALPUR: The Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan (SKS), a body of 15 farmer organisations across 12 blocks in Bargarh, on Wednesday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government, warning of protests if immediate measures are not taken to address complaints on exclusion of farmers from the paddy procurement registration process.

Leaders of the organisation slammed the registration policy and termed it as ‘faulty’. They claimed that thousands of farmers were left out despite their submission of required documents before the deadline. They said the registration portal abruptly stopped functioning on the night of August 25, even though online registration was officially allowed until August 30. As a result, more than 5,000 farmers across the district remain outside the system despite meeting all eligibility criteria.

Farmers claimed that authorities were alerted to the glitches well in advance but no alternative arrangements were made. Since registration is mandatory for participation in the procurement process, those left out now face uncertainty over immediate financial support and fair market access.