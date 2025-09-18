Plans to boost seafood supply in Odisha amid US tariff

KENDRAPARA: The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and other agencies have chalked out plans to strengthen seafood cold chain logistics in the state to support the crisis-hit seafood sector.

The move comes after the US recently imposed a 50 per cent tariff on seafood imports, dealing a major blow to exporters.

State coordinator of MPEDA Subhrakant Mohapatra on Wednesday said, “Frozen shrimp and fish remain Odisha’s top export items, with the US continuing as the largest market. At a high-level meeting on September 12, it was decided to establish additional refrigerated container (reefer) points at Paradip Port, enhance quality certification and quarantine facilities at port level, and create a dedicated seafood cargo corridor between Paradip Port and the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.”

The MPEDA has also suggested introducing dedicated cargo flights and belly cargo space for chilled or live fish exports, besides setting up a perishable cargo handling centre with modern cold storage at BPIA. The authority has urged the government to tie up with airlines and freight forwarders to ensure smooth seafood shipments.