Plantation drives to mark PM’s birthday, Union Minister Pradhan takes the lead in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR/ROURKELA/ MALKANGIRI/BALASORE/PARADIP : Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday observed ‘Seva Paksha’ to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged people to join such initiatives aimed at service and nation-building.

The union minister began the day at Sainik School, Sambalpur where he participated in a plantation drive along with students, teachers, volunteers and locals. He reiterated the objective of campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and said, “Through afforestation, we can safeguard our environment and inspire people to create a greener tomorrow. In Odisha, the goal is to plant 75 lakh saplings under this initiative, of which 4.5 lakh will be in Sambalpur district.”

Later, Pradhan inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). At Debeipali community health centre, he joined the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar’ campaign and distributed Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana health cards along with nutrition kits for TB patients. He also interacted with beneficiaries of the health camp.

Earlier in the day, the union minister attended the ‘Garib Kalyan Samavesh’. Addressing the gathering, Pradhan described Prime Minister Modi as “an inspiration for all” and extended greetings from the land of Maa Samaleswari. On the occasion, assistance was provided to around 1,141 beneficiaries of various government schemes.