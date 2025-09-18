Subhadra beneficiaries over 60 left waiting as six lakh OAP applications pile up in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Subhadra beneficiaries taken off the list a year after crossing the age of 60 years are unlikely to receive Old Age Pension (OAP) any time soon despite their eligibility as the state has a pendency of over six lakh applications for the social security benefits.

As per the norms of flagship Subhadra scheme which is in force for a period of five years, women attaining 21 years will qualify for assistance and those crossing 60 years will be excluded automatically. However, the ex-beneficiaries can get OAP if they meet the pension eligibility criteria.

Sources said 93,792 women, after crossing 60 years, have been excluded from Subhadra scheme after they received two installments of Rs 5,000 each in the first year of the scheme. A good number of these former beneficiaries should have received OAP, if not ineligible otherwise.

If a communication from the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department to Women and Child Development (WCD) department is to be believed, the sanction of pension to ex-beneficiaries of Subhadra is subject to meeting all eligibility criteria as per corresponding scheme guidelines and availability of vacancies.

While the WCD department implements the Subhadra scheme, SSEPD department disburses the OAP and disability pension.

Sources said there are over six lakh applications awaiting sanction in the state with Ganjam topping the list followed by Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Balasore, Khurda and Sundargarh.