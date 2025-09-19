Kidnapped girl’s decomposed body found in Odisha's Bhadrak canal

BHADRAK : The decomposed body of a nine-year-old girl was recovered on Thursday from a canal near Adia village under Basudevpur Marine police limits, four days after she was reportedly kidnapped by bike-borne miscreants.

The girl, locals said, was abducted from Adia village on September 14. Her body was recovered from the Coast canal, just 400 metre from her house, during a joint operation by the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and the fire services personnel.

Locals said the child was abducted at around 7.30 pm on September 14 when she was walking back home with her elder sister. Two miscreants on a motorcycle reportedly abducted the girl. Her sister immediately ran home and informed their mother, who is hearing impaired, about the incident. Unable to react instantly, the mother panicked and fainted upon understanding the situation, prompting neighbours to alert the villagers.

During the incident, the girl’s father Sadanand Mallik, a fisherman, was out in the sea. On receiving news about the abduction, he rushed back home. Villagers launched a search using flashlights and sticks, while local police were alerted.

Bhadrak Sadar SDPO Bichitranand Sethi formed four special police teams to investigate the case. Subsequently, Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout and eastern range DIG Pinak Mishra visited the village and monitored the progress of the investigation.