Landslide at Odisha's Kalinga Ghat disrupts traffic on NH-157 for third day

BERHAMPUR: For the third consecutive day, vehicular communication along NH-157 continued to be disrupted due to the landslide at Kalinga Ghat.

With authorities closing the road from both sides under police supervision for repair works, local hotels, dhabas and tea shops at Durga Prasad and Kalinga areas which depend on highway traffic for their livelihood remained impacted.

Police have setup 24-hour checkpoints at both sides of the road and entry is restricted to the ghat area. Vehicles are now forced to take a longer alternative route from Bhanjanagar via Gallery, Badangi, Chakapad to Tikabali, Tengeda Pathi chowk and then travel on the Phulbani and G Udayagiri road to reach their destination. The detour has increased travel time and costs.

The distance from Bhanjanagar to Kalinga is 35 km via Kalinga Ghat road and hardly takes 45 minutes, but now it takes more than three hours to reach via Chakapad. Earlier, bus fare, which cost Rs 50 per person has doubled to Rs 100.

Restoration work has begun under high precaution as boulders continue to slip near the damaged site due to loose soil on the hill, although stream water from the hill has been safely diverted.

Kandhamal collector Vedbhushan visited the landslide site and held discussions with NHAI officials on the day.

“As an alternate route, Tikabali and Chakapad roads are being used to reach Berhampur. The temporary road will be constructed for vehicular traffic within 7 -10 days, if there is no further rainfall. Later, permanent road work will be done when the situation permits,” said the collector.