Minor girl gang-raped in Odisha's Sundargarh forest area; two arrested

ROURKELA: Two youths accused of gang-raping a minor girl and molesting another have been arrested by K Balang police of Rourkela police district on Friday.

Police sources said the crime had occurred on Wednesday night at a secluded forest location when the victims, accompanied by two others, were returning in a four-wheeler after watching Vishwakarma Puja at Barsuan.

DIG of Police (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said, “A complaint was received on Thursday evening following which the two accused persons were detained. After interrogation the accused have been arrested and they would be produced in the POCSO court at the Sundargarh district headquarter town after medical examinations.”