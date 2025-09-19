Minor girl gang-raped in Odisha's Sundargarh forest area; two arrested

ROURKELA: Two youths accused of gang-raping a minor girl and molesting another have been arrested by K Balang police of Rourkela police district on Friday.
Police sources said the crime had occurred on Wednesday night at a secluded forest location when the victims, accompanied by two others, were returning in a four-wheeler after watching Vishwakarma Puja at Barsuan.
DIG of Police (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said, “A complaint was received on Thursday evening following which the two accused persons were detained. After interrogation the accused have been arrested and they would be produced in the POCSO court at the Sundargarh district headquarter town after medical examinations.”
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim girls, accompanied by an adult male companion and a minor boy of K Balang area, had gone to Barsuan in a hired four-wheeler.
Bonai sub-divisional police officer RC Biswal said, “The culprits followed the vehicle while it was returning towards K Balang and intercepted it at a secluded forest location. They assaulted and terrorised the male companions before committing sexual assault on one minor girl while the other was molested at a nearby location.”
The accused have been identified as Soma Badra (30) of Barsuan area under Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district and Anil Soren (25) of Emiri under Kanjipani police limits in adjacent Keonjhar district. Further investigation is on.