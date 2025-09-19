Operation rules issued for pump storage projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government issued operational guidelines for the Pumped Storage Hydro Projects (PSPs) Policy-2025 to fast-track energy storage infrastructure and enable smoother integration of renewable energy into the grid.

The guidelines issued by the Energy department said it will provide a structured framework for implementation, monitoring and evaluation of projects and boost investment both from government and private sectors.

The Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO) will be the nodal agency for allocation of self-identified and state-identified project sites. The state government has already identified 45 potential PSP sites.

All projects will follow the build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model with a 40-year concession period, extendable by 30 years. Post-concession, the projects will be transferred to the state government, except captive PSPs which retain the status of captive generating project (CGP).