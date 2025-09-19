Over 400 senior contractors honoured by Dalmia Cement

BHUBANESWAR: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) has felicitated over 400 veteran contractors, including 166 from Odisha, recently for their decades-long contribution to building homes and mentoring the next generation of construction professionals.

The contractors were felicitated as part of Dalmia Cement’s ‘Aap Hain Sachche Viswakarma’ initiative, in which it celebrated the skill and dedication of 431 senior contractors across eastern India.

As part of the flagship initiative, the contractors, including those from Odisha, were felicitated with a shawl, a memento, a wall clock and a specially curated photo album chronicling their remarkable journey of building homes and nurturing communities.

The events were attended by senior representatives of Dalmia Cement, alongside dealers, families and members of the contractor community. Dalmia officials said through the initiative, they honour not only the contributions of the contractors to building homes and communities but also their role as teachers and leaders in the trade. “We are committed to continue this tradition each year, celebrating their legacy and strengthening the bonds that unite the construction fraternity,” the officials said.